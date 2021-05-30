Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$10.34 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.71.

TSE:TF opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05. The firm has a market cap of C$768.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

