Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,455,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOMDF opened at 0.03 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.18.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of immune-related diseases in Israel and internationally. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis method, a proprietary method for screening of solid tumors using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

