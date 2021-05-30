TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

