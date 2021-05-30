Traders Purchase Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 77,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical volume of 7,213 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

