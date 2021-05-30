Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 175.8% in May

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the April 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,691,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.