Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.01. 585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,111,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

