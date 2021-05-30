Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.71).

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

