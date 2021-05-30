Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPRKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

