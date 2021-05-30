Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $582.02

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 582.02 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.58). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 81,404 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 582.02. The company has a market capitalization of £287.08 million and a P/E ratio of 54.46.

In related news, insider Isabel Napper purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,360 ($16,148.42). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,110 shares of company stock worth $7,149,390.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

