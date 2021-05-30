trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 11,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,684,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several analysts have commented on TRVG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.