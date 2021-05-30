TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. TWC Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a market cap of C$664.52 million and a PE ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

