Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.