Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,480,040 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $403.16 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

