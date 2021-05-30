UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.34

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 41998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

