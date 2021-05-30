UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Shares of DPSGY opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
