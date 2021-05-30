UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.