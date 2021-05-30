UBS Group Reiterates “€618.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €699.82 ($823.32).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €748.80 ($880.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €671.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €596.21. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

