UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $47.33 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBJY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

