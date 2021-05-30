UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 1,484,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,310. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 238.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in UDR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in UDR by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 81,299 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

