UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

UDR stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

