Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $410.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

