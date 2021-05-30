Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $410.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
