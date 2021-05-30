Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.95 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.22.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
