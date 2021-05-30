Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

