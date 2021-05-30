Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UGP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

