Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $2,362,016.02 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $94.46 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

