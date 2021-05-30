Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. 211,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,582. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.