Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.10. 1,350,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

