UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Argus started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

