Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 156.7% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VLEEY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. Valeo has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

