Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 156.7% in May

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VLEEY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. Valeo has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

