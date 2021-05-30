Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $239.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

