Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $277.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

