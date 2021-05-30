Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,893,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $206.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average is $186.35. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $210.38.

