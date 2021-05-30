Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.09. 2,639,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,856. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

