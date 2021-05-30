Velas Price Tops $0.0843 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $179.09 million and $2.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001892 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.