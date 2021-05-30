Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

VTR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 1,662,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,489. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

