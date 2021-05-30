Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $77,647.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,505.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,338 shares of company stock worth $6,661,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 304.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

