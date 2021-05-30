Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $47.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.21 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $194.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $198.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.06 million, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $263.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

VCYT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 538,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

