Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.10

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 76144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

