Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the April 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

VERB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 2,179,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

