VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0590

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,343.23 or 1.00056792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,762,301 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

