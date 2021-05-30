Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.8387 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

