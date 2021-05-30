Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.43 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 325,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,664. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.41. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.16.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.
