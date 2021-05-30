Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 325,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,664. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.41. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

