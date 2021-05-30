Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,042.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $2,221,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.53 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

