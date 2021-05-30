Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Domo worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Domo stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

