Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 345.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regulus Therapeutics were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

RGLS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.