Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Trupanion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $90.17 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.