Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

