Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $92,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

