Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.97 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

