Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.16 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.86 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.