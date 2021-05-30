Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.