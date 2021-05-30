Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

